A federal judge issued an order Saturday blocking President Trump’s proclamation that would have ordered government screeners to refuse entry to would-be immigrants who can’t prove they have their own health insurance.

Judge Michael Simon, an Obama appointee to the federal bench, said Mr. Trump’s Oct. 4 directive likely exceeds the boundaries of immigration law.

He put a four-week hold on the policy to give himself more space to hear full legal arguments, but he made clear he thinks Mr. Trump went too far in his steps to try to prevent immigrants from becoming a public burden.

“Congress has spoken directly to the circumstances in which an individual may be deemed to become a “financial burden” to the United States and has rejected the proclamation’s core premise,” the judge wrote.

In addition to finding the thrust of the proclamation against the law, he also said the insurance standards the president set out are probably unworkable.

