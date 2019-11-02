WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife during a drug-induced hallucination.

Prosecutors said Joseph Slider told authorities that he and his former wife - Mary Ellen Slider of Folsom, Pennsylvania - were at his Claymont apartment taking PCP in November 2018 when he began to have hallucinations.

Slider said he believed that his ex-wife was a TV character who killed his character’s mother. He said he took his .22-caliber revolver and shot her multiple times.

Slider called 911 to report the shooting. He was sitting inside a vehicle when police arrived.

The News Journal reports that the 60-year-old Slider pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

