An Oregon antifa activist was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for using an expandable baton to crack the skull of another man at a June melee pitting right-wing activists against protesters from the left-wing anarchist group.

Gage Halupowski, 24, of Oregon City received 70 months after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in connection with the June 29 attack on Adam Kelly in Portland, according to the Oregonian.

Mr. Kelly, who was shown on video being kicked, sprayed and struck by masked black-clad activists, said on Facebook that he suffered a concussion and needed 25 staples to close gashes on his head.

At least eight people, including conservative journalist Andy Ngo, were injured as hundreds of protesters, including those affiliated with Rose City Antifa, descended on downtown Portland to counter a rally by a few dozen right-wing activists.

Breaking: Antifa militant Gage Halupowski sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for striking a man on head from behind w/a baton during riot. He was masked at the time & assaulted an officer while trying to escape. His lawyer says sentence is too severe. https://t.co/g0VNdtPYcx pic.twitter.com/aSNYum9xzV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2019

Multnomah County District Attorney Melissa Marrero said that another person has also been indicted on charges stemming from the street clashes, adding that the attack on Mr. Kelly was “completely unexplainable, completely avoidable and didn’t need to happen.”

Baton attack during June protests in downtown Portland lands man in jail for nearly 6 years https://t.co/1badFk2noM pic.twitter.com/lEf23D1b4N — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 2, 2019

Defense attorney Edward Kroll said his client made “a really terrible decision,” but that the sentence was “one of the harshest sentences I’ve seen for someone with no criminal background and young age.”

Halupowski, who was initially charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer, faced a sentence of up to 90 months before the plea deal, the Oregonian reported.

No arrests have been made in the attack on Mr. Ngo, who was hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage after activists struck him and hurled “milkshakes” at him as he walked away.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.