SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California bartender has been arrested on suspicion of providing alcohol to an underage woman who got into a car crash that killed a former University of Oregon football player.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 58-year-old Kelly Woodward was arrested Friday following an investigation by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.

ABC investigators said Woodward served alcohol to 19-year-old Ainise Taimani at Cinch Bar on May 26.

Hours later, she was involved in a crash where her 25-year-old cousin, former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tui Tofa Talia, and another person were thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators said Taimani also bought alcohol from a market in Sacramento before going to the bar. Both businesses face disciplinary actions for the violations, including suspension or revocation of their alcohol licenses.

