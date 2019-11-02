KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are seeking a suspect after a man was found dead in a northeastern city street.

Police say officers were called to the area just after 4 a.m. Saturday and found the man lying dead in the street. Authorities have not said how the man died or released the victim’s identity, but police did say in a news release that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrested had been reported by early Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star says the man’s death is the city’s 124th homicide this year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.