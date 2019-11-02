GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Great Falls woman who stabbed a man accused of child molestation has been sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with eight years suspended.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Tracy Bossie was sentenced Friday for the November 2016 attack on Wallace Bossie Jr., who was charged with four counts of child sexual abuse for allegedly molesting two young boys over the span of more than a decade. Tracy Bossie pleaded no contest to assault with a weapon.

Her attorney stressed that the case was “replete with extreme mitigation,” but the judge questioned how the court could allow citizens to take the law into their own hands.

Wallace Bossie received a 15-year deferred prosecution agreement in April 2018.

