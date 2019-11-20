ATLANTA — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said it is incumbent on the 2020 presidential candidates to say how they are going to pay for their far-reaching visions.

“I am not going to go for things just because they sound good on a bumper sticker,” she said in the fifth presidential debate. “I think we have an obligation as a party to be, yes, fiscally responsible.”

Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said that she has clearly spelled out how she plans to pay for her campaign promises.

She noted the calls for free college tuition is wrongheaded because the children of wealthy families should have to pay for their schooling.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.