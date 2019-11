ATLANTA — Bad breakups don’t seem to be a big problem for Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The Minnesota Democrat boasted in the fifth Democratic presidential debate that she has cashed in on some of her former flings.

“I raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends,” Ms. Klobuchar said in the fifth presidential debate.

Ms. Klobuchar has been on the rise in the presidential race in Iowa.

