ATLANTA — Sen. Amy Klobuchar stuck by her belief that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would face far more scrutiny if he was female, saying sexism is something that women across the country deal with all the time.

“Otherwise we could play a game called name your favorite woman president,” she said. “We have to work harder and that is a fact.”

Ms. Klobuchar had previously made the case that she doesn’t think the women senators running for president “would be standing on that [debate] stage if we had the experience” of Mr. Buttigieg.

Ms. Klobuchar is running in the moderate lane alongside former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Mr. Buttigieg.

