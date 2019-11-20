LOS ANGELES (AP) - At least one federal agent shot and killed a woman armed with a gun Wednesday during a drug search inside a Los Angeles home, authorities said. No agents were hurt.

Agents encountered the woman in the San Fernando Valley as part of an investigation involving a fatal overdose in July, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

Nishida said the overdose did not occur at the residence that was raided. She declined to provide the location or specify the narcotics involved.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting, Nishida said.

She said several people were in the home at the time of the shooting and were being interviewed by investigators.

Nishida provided no further details on the shooting.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office did not have information about the woman’s identity.

