Sen. Bernard Sanders said at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate that while President Trump is likely the most corrupt U.S. president in modern history, Democrats will lose if they direct too much of their focus at him.

“We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump,” said Mr. Sanders, Vermont Independent. “Because if we are, you know what? We’re going to lose the election.”

Mr. Sanders listed other issues like health care, climate change, and homelessness as major concerns.

“The Congress can walk and chew bubble gum at the same time,” Mr. Sanders said, invoking a well-worn Capitol Hill saying.

“We can deal with Trump’s corruption, but we also have to stand up for the working families of this country,” he said.

The Democratic presidential debate was taking place amid the backdrop of public hearings in the House’s impeachment inquiry into whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukraine into launching investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.