Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign blasted out an email to supporters on Wednesday afternoon expressing hope that Mr. Biden “made you proud” in a debate that had yet to take place.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now,” says the email, which is signed by Mr. Biden. “I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important.”

Mr. Biden says in the email that “we need more than plans” — potentially previewing, or reviewing, a reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts that he has worked into his campaign appearances.

The email asks supporters if they can make a donation “in response to the debate.”

It’s the latest technological snafu for the campaign of Mr. Biden, who turns 77 years old on Wednesday.

He meandered through the end of a July debate by telling viewers to visit “Joe 30330.” He later said he meant to say “text.”

