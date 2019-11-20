CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of at least seven firearms.
Court documents say 37-year-old Damon Austin, of Somersworth, threatened someone with a gun during an altercation last year. Police arrested him and later found the weapons in his home, along with drugs.
Austin, a previously convicted felon, is prohibited from having firearms.
He had pleaded guilty in January.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.