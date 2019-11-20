Sen. Cory Booker on Wednesday said he thought former Vice President Joseph R. Biden might have been smoking something himself when he said he wasn’t sure about full-blown legalization of marijuana.

“I have a lot of respect for the vice president…this week, I hear him literally say that I don’t think we should legalize marijuana,” the New Jersey senator said at the Democratic presidential debate.

“I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Mr. Booker told Mr. Biden. “Marijuana in our country is already legal for privileged people.”

Mr. Biden responded by saying he favors decriminalizing marijuana and expunging marijuana-related criminal records but that it makes sense to study the long-term effects of the drug.

