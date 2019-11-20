PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police statistics show the city of Providence is on track to have the fewest shootings in recent record this year.

The Boston Globe reports shootings in Rhode Island’s capital have been going down year-by-year since 2014.

Providence Police Department data shows that as of Nov. 12 there had been 32 people shot, down from 55 victims in 2018.

The newspaper states that as of Tuesday, it has been a month since the last person was shot in Providence.

But even with the decline in shootings, Providence police report no shortage of guns after seizing more than 100 illegal guns as of last week.

Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. attributes the decrease in gun violence to the force remaining “laser focused on gun crimes.”

