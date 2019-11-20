President Trump declared the impeachment probe is “over” Wednesday after Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that the president never told him to link U.S. military aid to investigations by Ukraine that could benefit Mr. Trump politically.

“Not only did we win today, it’s over,” Mr. Trump told reporters while touring an Apple electronics plant in Austin, Texas. “This was going to be their star witness. They ought to end the witch hunt right now.”

The president did question why Mr. Sondland didn’t include in his lengthy opening statement a conversation on Sept. 9 in which Mr. Trump told him “I want nothing” from Ukraine.

“Why didn’t he put this statement into his opening remarks? It’s the most important statement,” Mr. Trump said.

The president called the impeachment inquiry “an embarrassment to our country” and blamed Democratic leaders for an unfair process. He again accused Democrats of trying to reverse the 2016 election.

“We had a landslide and they’re trying to take it away, because they can’t do it fairly,” the president said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.