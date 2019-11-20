President Trump on Wednesday said Mexico and Canada may be ready to “flee” a renegotiated North American trade deal because they’re tired of waiting for House Democrats to take it up.

Mr. Trump suggested their impatience as part of a second day of verbal attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose troops are leading an impeachment inquiry related to the White House’s handling of military aid to Ukraine.

“Nancy Pelosi will go down as the least productive Speaker of the House in history. She is dominated by AOC Plus 3 and the Radical Left,” Mr. Trump tweeted, reviving his claim that a squadron of liberal members dictate terms for the rival party.

The president and his allies are using the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, or USMCA, and the rest of their economic agenda as counter-programming to impeachment hearings.

Mr. Trump is touring an Apple Inc. manufacturing plant in Texas while the House hears from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU who’s been billed as a make-or-break witness with firsthand knowledge of Mr. Trump’s approach to Ukraine.

The president says Mrs. Pelosi is “incompetent” and should follow his lead by spending time on things like the trade.

His latest attack-by-tweet comes one day after Mrs. Pelosi signaled progress on USMCA, saying her side will take it up once the administration proves it is able to enforce the provisions it agreed to with Canada and Mexico.

Mr. Trump suggested it may be too late.

“Mexico and Canada, after waiting for 6 months to be approved, are ready to flee — and who can blame them?” Mr. Trump wrote, “Too bad!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.