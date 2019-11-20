ATLANTA — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Wednesday Gordon Sondland was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union because he cut a $1 million check to President Trump — and that’s wrong.

“That tells us about what is happening in Washington — the corruption, about how money buys its way into Washington,” Ms. Warren said.

The Massachusetts Democrat called on her rivals to join her push to get money out of politics.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said Mr. Trump is likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America, but warned that Democrats can’t be just consumed with Mr. Trump.

Ms. Warren said she would work to convince her GOP colleagues in the Senate to support impeachment.

“We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law,” he said.

