Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday she would consider tearing down parts of President Trump’s border wall if she finds they are “not useful.”

And she blamed Mr. Trump for creating a border “crisis” that has pushed illegal immigration to the fore of the political debate.

“If there are parts of the wall that are not useful in our defense of course we should do it,” she told NBC, which prodded her over tearing down the wall as part of the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate.

The Massachusetts senator didn’t say how much of the wall might be torn down.

Border Patrol officials say they have justified every mile of the wall that they’ve asked for.

So far, the sections of wall that have been built replace existing barriers. The first new sections are under construction in Texas.

Ms. Warren said Mr. Trump spurred the surge of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants heading north by withholding foreign assistance from Central America, which she said destabilized the region.

In fact, Mr. Trump announced he was cutting aid after the start of the migrant caravans from Honduras and Guatemala to the U.S.

Security experts say what enticed the migrants was lax U.S. policies that virtually guaranteed a foothold in the U.S. despite not having permission to enter.

