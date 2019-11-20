ATLANTA — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Wednesday defended her far-left vision for the nation, saying in the fifth Democratic presidential debate her “wealth tax” will unite, rather than divide, the country.

“I think the way we achieve our goals and bring our country together is we talk about the things that unite us,” Ms. Warren said, touting her “two cents wealth tax” as a way to make college tuition-free, and cancel student loan debt for many.

“That is something Democrats care about, Independents care about and Republicans care about,” she said. “Government is working better and better for the billionaires, the rich and the well connected and worse and worse for everyone else.”

She faced some pushback from Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who said a wealth tax has fallen short in other countries and proven to be too cumbersome.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.