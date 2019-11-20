Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will tell lawmakers that President Trump’s private lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani pushed a “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine to secure investigations sought by the president.

The testimony will deliver evidence of the quid pro quo that Democrats say amounts to bribery and warrants impeachment. But Mr. Sondland pointedly separates Mr. Giuliani’s activity from the administration’s official actions.

Mr. Sondland, the official that has found himself at the center of the impeachment inquiry, will say that he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Envoy to the Ukraine Kurt Volker, were instructed to work with Mr. Giuliani, despite their concerns about his involvement, according to his prepared opening statement.

It was Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Sondland will testify, that said Trump specifically wanted investigations into 2016 election interference and Burisma — the energy company where Hunter Biden got a high-paying job — before they’d commit to a White House meeting.

“We all understood that these pre-requisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements,” he said.

Mr. Sondland also said the former New York mayor was acting in concert with the president, despite some suggesting Mr. Giuliani could have been acting on his own accord.

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President,” he said.

Regarding the hundreds of millions in military assistance, Mr. Sondland said he was aware of the hold on July 18 but never got a “clear answer” for the reason why. However, he linked the aid to the investigations in his conversations with Ukrainian officials.

“In the absence of any credible explanation for the hold, I came to the conclusion that the aid, like the White House visit, was jeopardized,” he said.

Mr. Sondland said he kept “a lot of senior officials” the leadership at the National Security Council and State Department in the loop on his efforts, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-NSC Advisor John Bolton.

