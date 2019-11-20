The White House responded to Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony Wednesday by pointing out he has denied repeatedly that President Trump sought a “quid pro quo” from Ukraine in exchange for U.S. military aid.

“Ambassador Sondland previously testified that the president told him directly that he was not interested in a quid pro quo,” the White House said in an email, referring to his earlier closed-door testimony. “He testified that President Trump repeatedly made it clear he wanted no quid pro quo.”

In his previous testimony, Mr. Sondland recalled a conversation with the president in which Mr. Trump said, “I want nothing. I don’t want to give them anything and I don’t want anything from them. I want [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky to do the right thing.’”

“That’s what he — and he kept repeating no quid pro quo over and over again,” Mr. Sondland said at the time.

