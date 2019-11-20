The Justice Department inspector general raised alarms about the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in a report released Wednesday on management challenges facing the department.

The conclusions could be a preview of a separate, highly anticipated report focused on allegations the FBI abused its power when it obtained FISA warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign. That report, expected to be released in the coming weeks, will shed further light on the FBI’s dealings with the secretive FISA court.

In the recently released findings, Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz listed guarding against potential FISA abuses as among the top “management and performance challenges” confronting the department.

“The department faces challenges appropriately implementing its authorities under section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act,” Mr. Horowitz’s team wrote.

Mr. Horowitz’s team cited a recently declassified Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinion that found the FBI violated the Constitution with unauthorized searches of citizens.

The ruling said the FBI violated the Fourth Amendment rights of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens who were the targets of an investigation.

Federal law requires the use of intelligence databases only to search for evidence of a crime or for foreign intelligence data, and each search must be documented.

But Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Judge James Boasberg said the FBI was not properly identifying or documenting its searches. He also concluded the FBI was using the databases to fish for potential criminal acts, which is expressly forbidden by bureau policy.

Mr. Horowitz’s team said the decision found a number of the FBI searches were “not reasonably likely to return foreign intelligence information of evidence of a crime.”

“Proactive risk management and consistent oversight concerning all sensitive authorities are essential to the continued use of these important investigative tools,” the inspector general report said.

The more detailed report on whether the FBI abused its authority to spy on members of the Trump campaign is slated to be released soon.

Earlier this week, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, announced Mr. Horowitz is scheduled to testify about the report on Dec. 11, indicating public release is imminent.

That report has been plagued by multiple delays and had been expected as early as this past summer.

President Trump and his allies have eagerly awaited the report when an investigation was announced in March 2018. They say the report will show top officials at the Justice Department and FBI misled the FISA court to open a criminal investigation.

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused the president of weaponizing the Justice Department to smear his political opponents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.