PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida prison inmate already on death row for killing a fellow inmate has received another death sentence for killing a different inmate.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 41-year-old Rocky Ali Beamon received his new sentence last week. He pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Beamon strangled and stabbed 27-year-old Nicholas Anderson in January 2017 when they shared a cell at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton.

He had previously been sentenced to death for fatally choking and stabbing Bruce Hunsicker in the shower area of Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads in July 2012. Beamon said he killed Hunsicker because the man was a sex offender.

Beamon was there serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder case from Hillsborough County.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.