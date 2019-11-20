ATLANTA — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said the Medicare-for-All push is doomed to fail and that American voters should be given a choice when it comes to purchasing health insurance.

“The fact is the vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare-for-All,” Mr. Biden said in the fifth Democratic presidential debate, arguing that the legislation could not pass the House or the Senate.

Mr. Biden has distanced himself from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts by advocating for strengthening the current health care system by adding a government-run insurance option.

