Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense, told lawmakers Wednesday night Ukrainians may have been aware of the hold on security assistance during the July 25th Trump-Zelensky phone call that launched House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

In her opening statement Ms. Cooper, the DOD official overseeing Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, said after her deposition she learned of two emails directed to the State Department noting people in the Ukrainian embassy and on Capitol Hill knew about the delay of aid.

She also became aware that a Ukrainian contact emailed one of her staffers asked about the aid on July 25th.

“I would say the Ukrainian embassy staff asked ‘What is going on with Ukrainian security assistance,’” she said.

Her staff had meetings with Ukrainian embassy staff during August where the topic of aid came up, but Ms. Cooper didn’t have many details on those discussions.

“Your staff at least gleaned from those conversations that the Ukrainian was aware that there was some kind of a hold on the assistance?” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff asked.

“The way I would phrase it is there was some kind of an ‘issue,’” she said.

Several witnesses have testified that they believed the Ukrainians became aware of the delay on aid by the time a Politico article on the matter became public in late August.

Ms. Cooper is the first witness to suggest it could stretch back to the time of the call at the center of the inquiry.

One key element of the GOP’s defense was that the Ukrainians didn’t know about the hold on military assistance and therefore it couldn’t be used as leverage for the investigations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.