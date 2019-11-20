Vice President Mike Pence’s top aide on Wednesday disputed the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who said he told Mr. Pence on Sept. 1 of his concerns that U.S. military aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations sought by President Trump.

“The vice president never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Mr. Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said in a statement.

The statement said Mr. Sondland “was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.”

“Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland,” Mr. Short said.

Mr. Sondland testified Wednesday that while he was in Warsaw on Sept. 1, “I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations.”

Mr. Sondland testified that the vice president nodded when he told him about his concerns.

