Rep. Rashida Tlaib says impeachment hearings against President Trump have been cathartic for her to watch.

The Michigan Democrat told Yahoo News this week that a form of pressure was released when public testimony followed closed-door hearings by the House Oversight Committee.

“The ones I was in there, I said, ‘I hope the American people get to hear this,’” she said Monday. “And so for much of it, it’s very liberating in the sense that you get to hear what I’ve been hearing.”

The website noted that Ms. Tlaib, who famously issued a call to “impeach the motherf—er” shortly after his election, has openly desired the process now unfolding.

Her comments came in conjunction with a Dear Colleague letter released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the same day, which warned of a “dangerous” scenario where voters settle the president’s political fate in 2020.

“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide,’” she wrote. “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.’”

Many congressional Democrats assert that Mr. Trump should be impeached for an alleged quid pro quo deal with Ukraine.

The White House says an investigation into allegations of corruption by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son Hunter while he was a board member at Burisma Holdings was not a prerequisite for military aid.

