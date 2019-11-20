Roger Stone asked a federal judge on Wednesday for permission to travel to Florida in what could be his last Thanksgiving before heading to prison.

In a court filing, Stone requested for approval to travel to Orange Park from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Orange Park is outside the areas in Florida to where Stone is currently permitted to travel.

Neither pretrial services nor prosecutors have objected to the request, according to Stone’s court filing.

A jury ast week convicted Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump, on seven criminal counts, including making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering. Jurors concluded Stone lied to obstruct a Congressional probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Stone will be sentenced in February.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.