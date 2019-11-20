ATLANTA — Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana missed the cut for the fifth Democratic presidential debate but didn’t miss the chance to attack his rivals for espousing “pie in the sky ideas” before they took the stage here for the high-profile showdown in Atlanta.

Mr. Bullock said he is focused on delivering his message directly to voters and offering up serious solutions to their problems.

“We can’t lose sight of political reality, otherwise we’ll never beat Donald Trump in 2020,” Mr. Bullock said in a press release.

“Even President Obama warned Democrats that the vast majority of Americans aren’t looking for a political revolution,” he said. “The candidates on stage tonight would do well to remember these lessons.”

Mr. Bullock has basically gone all-in in Iowa. He barely registers in the polls.

