Billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer said on Wednesday he was the only candidate on the presidential debate stage who would say climate change is their “number one priority.”

“Vice President Biden won’t say it. Sen. Warren won’t say it,” Mr. Steyer said. “It’s a state of emergency, and I would declare a state of emergency on day one.”

Mr. Biden shot back by alluding to Mr. Steyer’s past investments in companies tied to coal.

“I welcome him back into the fold here,” Mr. Biden said, saying he does think climate change is “the existential threat.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.