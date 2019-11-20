TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A 41-year-old man who killed his estranged wife and her cousin has been sentenced to nearly 46 years in prison.

District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that Bradley Sportsman, of Hollenberg, was sentenced for the 2018 deaths of 28-year-old Lisa Sportsman and 17-year-old Jesse Polinskey. Police say the victims were stabbed and beaten to death.

Sportsman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder.

One of his co-defendants, Matthew Hutto, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole for 50 years, but he is seeking to withdraw his pleas. A third man, Richard Showalter, is scheduled for trial Dec. 9 on two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.

