President Trump delayed his departure for a trip to Texas Wednesday morning while Ambassador Gordon Sondland gave explosive testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Trump, who watched the testimony on TV, was scheduled to leave the White House at 10:45 a.m. But by 11:15 a.m., Marine One had yet to land on the South Lawn to take the president to Joint Base Andrews for his flight on Air Force One.

The president didn’t tweet during Mr. Sondland’s first two hours of testimony, in which he said Mr. Trump and personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani conditioned a meeting with Ukraine’s president on the Ukrainian’s promise to investigate the 2016 presidential election and a gas company that employed Hunter Biden.

He said he later became aware of a hold on U.S. military aid and presumed it was because Mr. Trump wanted the investigations. But he said Mr. Trump never talked to him about security aid.

