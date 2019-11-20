President Trump is running ahead of four leading 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in the key state of Wisconsin, according to a poll released Wednesday that also showed a dip in public support for impeaching and removing Mr. Trump from office.

Mr. Trump led former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by a 3-point, 47% to 44% margin, according to the Marquette University Law School poll.

The president led Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont by 3 points, 48% to 45%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts by 5 points, 48% to 43%, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 8 points, 47% to 39%.

In a Marquette poll released in October, Mr. Trump had trailed Mr. Biden by 6 points, Mr. Sanders by 2 points, and Ms. Warren by 1 point. He had led Mr. Buttigieg by 2 points.

Mr. Trump’s narrow win over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin in 2016 was crucial to his overall victory.

In the poll released Wednesday, 53% of registered voters in Wisconsin said they do not think Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared to 40% who said they think he should be.

In the poll released last month, before public impeachment hearings started, 51% had said they don’t think Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared to 44% who said they think he should be.

The public was split on key issues in the House’s inquiry into whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukraine into launching investigations into the 2016 election and into Mr. Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Forty-one percent said they believe Mr. Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rivals, while 38% said they didn’t believe it and 21% weren’t sure.

Forty-two percent said they think Mr. Trump did something “seriously wrong” in his dealings with Ukraine, 38% said he did nothing wrong, and 9% said he did something wrong, but “not seriously so.”

The poll was released on the same day that Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, testified to Congress as part of the impeachment probe. Mr. Sondland said there was a push for a “quid pro quo” that conditioned a White House meeting on a public announcement of the investigations.

The survey of 801 registered voters was taken from Nov. 13-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

