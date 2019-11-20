Two American service members died in a helicopter crash Wednesday in Afghanistan, military officials said in a statement.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but officials said there’s no indication it resulted from clashes with Taliban fighters.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan said.

The Pentagon is withholding the names of the two service members until their families have been notified.

The U.S. has about 13,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan. The Trump administration this year held a series of peace talks with the Taliban in an effort of finally bringing peace to the country and ending the longest military engagement in U.S. history.

But those talks fell apart in September after a string of Taliban attacks on American personnel.

