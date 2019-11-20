Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday announced he is suspending his long-shot campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Messam, who announced his candidacy in March, said his campaign “shocked many” by getting him recognition as a credible candidate.

“In the end, it was not enough to continue this current race as a candidate,” he said in a Medium post.

Mr. Messam didn’t qualify for any of the debates and started October with less than $23,000 in the bank.

In his statement, he claimed to be the first candidate to call for the complete forgiveness of student loan debt in America — a position that has since been embraced by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

“I will continue to be engaged during this 2020 cycle to ensure that we defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “My state of Florida will be ground zero and I intend to be a factor to mobilize our state for the Democratic Party Nominee.”

Mr. Messam said he will continue to serve as mayor of Miramar.

“If America didn’t know Miramar before, the nation surely knows her now!” he said.

Mr. Messam made the announcement as 10 Democratic presidential candidates were set to debate in Atlanta on Wednesday, and as Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was delivering blockbuster testimony on Capitol Hill in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

