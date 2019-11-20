PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against two people suspected of supporting or fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria.

A prosecutors’ statement Tuesday said they had accused a woman, identified only as F.Z., as fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria. She was among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April.

A man identified as F.Ll. was accused Wednesday of using his Facebook page to encourage people to join terror groups, downloading hate speeches from IS and hailing a recent murderous attack in Sri Lanka.

If convicted, the woman could face a prison sentence of more than 15 years and the man up to five years.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.