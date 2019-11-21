A larger share of American voters now oppose the impeachment effort against President Trump, revealed a new poll released Thursday.

An Emerson College national survey found 45% of voters oppose impeachment, compared to 43% that support it.

That’s a reversal of public opinion from the same poll in October before House Democrats held public hearings to showcase their impeachment case against Mr. Trump. In October, 48% supported impeachment and 44% opposed it.

“The biggest swing is among Independents, who oppose impeachment now 49% to 34%, which is a reversal from October where they supported impeachment 48% to 39%,” said the pollsters.

Mr. Tump’s approval rating also increased to 48%, a bounce from 43% approval last month.

The impeachment hearings are being watched or followed by 69% of voters, according to the poll.

A plurality of 26% said they were getting their information from Fox News, while 24% are tuning in to either ABC, NBC or CBS. Another 16% watch CNN and 15% watch MSNBC, with 19% going somewhere else for impeachment coverage.

The poll of 1,092 registered voters was conducted Sunday through Wednesday. The survey had a 2.9% margin of error, according to Emerson Polling.

