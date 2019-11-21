COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police say a woman whose body was found alongside Interstate 95 was a hit-and-run victim.

Police say in a news release that troopers responded to a 911 call from a witness shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday reporting a woman’s body near the shoulder of I-95 Northbound near Route 198.

Investigators say that based on debris found at the scene, the woman was apparently hit by a Freightliner Cascadia truck whose driver continued north. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is yet to be determined, pending autopsy results.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.