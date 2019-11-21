CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming judge has set bail at $1 million for a 45-year-old Cheyenne man accused in the death of a woman whose body was found in northern Wyoming earlier this month.

Joseph Underwood made his initial appearance Wednesday in Laramie County Circuit Court on charges that include first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

Judge Thomas Lee scheduled Underwood’s preliminary hearing for Nov. 26 and approved appointment of a public defender to represent him.

Underwood is accused of killing 40-year-old Angela Elizondo in Cheyenne and then dumping her body in a remote area near Cody.

Elizondo’s body was found near Cody on Nov. 2.

Underwood’s court file is currently sealed due to the sexual assault allegations.

