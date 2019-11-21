PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins continues to keep mum on impeachment after a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump met with Collins and seven other senators Thursday amid an impeachment inquiry in the House. Collins said afterward that a wide range of topics were discussed, including government funding bills and potential FDA regulations of vaping products and e-cigarettes.

Her statement made no mention of impeachment.

Collins has refrained from commenting publicly on the House investigation into whether Trump tried to get Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, his son. She’s said it would be improper to discuss the matter since she could be an impeachment juror.

The lunch meeting was one in a series in recent weeks in which Trump has been meeting with Republican senators.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.