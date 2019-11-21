Winners

Uncle Joe’s gaffes: Former Vice President Joe Biden cranked up the gaffe machine by declaring he had been endorsed by the only black women to be elected Senator - with Sen. Kamala Harris just steps away.

Old flames: Sen. Amy Klobuchar boasts, “I raised $17,000 from ex-boyfriends.”

The Taliban: Sen. Bernard Sanders is down with negotiating with the terror group if it helps bring an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards: Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would not seek to boot the pro-life Democrat out of the party.

Losers

Medicare-for-All: The far-left health care vision is proving a tough sell.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: No matter how hard the Hawaii Democrat spins it, her meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad during a 2017 “fact-finding” mission hasn’t aged well.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro: He missed the cut for the debate, leaving his spokesman griped online: “Are you kidding me — there’s finally a housing question at a debate, but we don’t have the former housing secretary on the stage? Unbelievable.”

