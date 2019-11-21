Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor and a recent entry into the 2020 Democratic presidential race, canceled a campaign event on Wednesday after only two people showed up.

Mr. Patrick was slated to speak at the historically black Morehouse College in Atlanta Wednesday, but CNN reported he axed the event when “he arrived and learned that he would not have an audience.”

The student organization that put the debate together — The New Deal Democrats — told ABC News the event only had 24 hours notice.

Mr. Patrick’s campaign added they had to catch a flight after arriving late from another event and would be rescheduling his appearance at Morehouse College.

This isn’t the first event to draw a small audience; The New York Times took a picture of an almost empty audience at a Monday campaign stop.

Mr. Patrick — a recent entry into the already crowded Democratic field looking to face President Trump — joined the race just in time to qualify for the New Hampshire primary.

The event cancellation occurred as a number of Mr. Patrick’s opponents, who met the Democratic National Committee’s debate qualifications in October, took the stage only miles away.

