President Trump hosted a group of Republican senators for lunch at the White House Thursday, including Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, as Mr. Trump expressed eagerness for the impeachment case to move to “our turf.”

It’s the fifth meeting that Mr. Trump has hosted for Republican senators since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry in late September. The president has now met with nearly all of the 53 GOP senators in that span.

“Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History,” Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Thursday.

He said of the House hearings, “we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf.”

The Republican-led Senate would hold a trial if the House votes to impeach the president.

Other Republican senators at the White House Thursday included Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, John Hoeven of North Dakota, James Lankford of Oklahoma, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Mr. Romney, in particular, has criticized the president’s actions involving Ukraine and the alleged quid pro quo of U.S. military aid in return for investigations that could benefit Mr. Trump politically.

