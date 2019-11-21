By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Thursday, November 21, 2019

President Trump made an unannounced trip Thursday evening to Dover Air Force Base to attend a “dignified transfer ceremony” for fallen military service members.

Mr. Trump boarded Marine One at the White House, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, and actor Jon Voight, who had received the Medal of Arts from the president earlier in the day.

They were joined on Air Force One by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Mr. Trump’s last visit to Dover was in January, when he attended a transfer ceremony for four Americans killed in a bombing in Syria.

