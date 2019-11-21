President Trump on Thursday morning publicly overruled the U.S. Navy and declared the military “will NOT” strip Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher of his Trident pin, which symbolizes his membership in the elite unit.

In a Twitter post, the president criticized the military’s handling of the case and seemed to offer the final word on whether Mr. Gallagher will face any additional repercussions.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” the president said in his tweet. “This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

The president’s comments put him at direct odds with the Navy, which had scheduled a December review hearing to determine whether Mr. Gallagher should be stripped of the pin, which would effectively kick him out of the unit.

Mr. Trump last week restored Mr. Gallagher’s rank in a move that ruffled feathers inside the Navy. Mr. Gallagher’s rank had been reduced last summer after he was convicted of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State militant in Iraq in 2017.

Mr. Gallagher was acquitted of far more serious charges in the case, including murder.

Before Mr. Trump’s tweet, Mr. Gallagher’s attorney alleged that Navy officials were angry about Mr. Trump’s decision to restore the SEAL’s rank and planned to retaliate.

“What I’m hearing is that the rear admiral said very disparaging comments about the president and stated his disagreement with the president’s actions and said therefore I want to move forward in removing his Trident,” attorney Timothy Parlatore said Wednesday.

