President Trump, who is facing demands for his tax returns and other financial records, said Thursday that he’ll release his financial “statement” before the election next year.

“I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”

The president said special counsel Robert Mueller scrutinized for two years “all of my financials, & my taxes, and found nothing.”

“Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done. This has never happened to a President before. What they are doing is not legal,” the president said.

Mr. Trump won a court ruling on Monday that limits the ability of the Democratic-led House to obtain his New York state tax returns until a federal court decides whether the request is lawful.

