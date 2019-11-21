Faith-based groups that work with refugees in the U.S. filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Trump’s new executive order that would give localities a veto over whether refugees could be sent to their communities.

The groups say they have built up decades of expertise and ties to some areas and giving officials in those communities a chance to refuse refugees would hurt the groups.

The plaintiffs say the September executive order laying out the local veto violates refugee law and the Administrative Procedure Act, and they also argue the move is unconstitutional because it tries to delegate a power over immigration that only the federal government can exercise.

The groups complained that Mr. Trump’s order was vague and left the details to be worked out by the administration, which has settled on a policy of making the groups get “consent” of a local government first.

“Communities across the United States stand ready to welcome refugees, including Americans who have been waiting years to reunite with family members. A single local politician should not be able to veto these displays of basic humanity,” said Melissa Keaney, a lawyer with the International Refugee Assistance Project.

The Trump administration has been steadily reeling in the refugee program, defying a bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers say accepting people fleeing persecution is a moral duty.

Administration officials counter that the U.S. is setting records for asylum cases, which have overwhelmed the system.

Refugees are those who apply for protection outside U.S. Asylum-seekers apply after having already reached American soil.

The Trump administration said the policy of allowing local governments a veto is needed because some communities feel they are not equipped to handle the influx of people with differing needs.

It was a response to the complaints of localities after the Obama administration sought to bring in 10,000 Syrian refugees during that country’s civil war. Security experts said they couldn’t be sure of who was being admitted.

Trump officials say they are convinced there are more than enough communities willing to welcome refugees that a veto won’t hinder overall admissions.

