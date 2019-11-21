Fiona Hill, formerly a top Russia analyst on the National Security Council, warned lawmakers that Russia succeeded in their aim to sow chaos in the aftermath of the 2016 election.

Ms. Hill explained that the chaos and political infighting unfolding in American politics was what Russia was trying to accomplish by meddling in the 2016 election. Their aim was to undermine whoever would become president by poisoning the electorate.

“This is exactly what the Russian government was hoping for. They seed misinformation. They seed doubt,” she testified Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee. “They have everybody questioning the legitimacy of a presidential candidate, be it President Trump or potentially a President Clinton.”

“That they would pit one side of our electorate against the other. That they would pit one party against the other,” she added.

Earlier in her opening statement, Ms. Hill gave a pointed rebuke at the theory of Ukrainian election interference, calling it a “fictional narrative” pushed by the Russians.

She warned that Russians have a particular interest in putting Ukraine in a bad light on the world stage.

“I just want again to emphasize that we need to be very careful as we discuss all these issues not to give them more fodder that they can use against us in 2020,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.