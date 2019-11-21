By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A south Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by members of his own department for trying to buy drugs.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says he arrested Deputy James Carlile on Wednesday.

Carlile is charged with conspiracy to purchase narcotics, using a phone to facilitate a drug transaction and violating his oath of office. All three are felonies.

It’s unclear if Carlile has a lawyer or if bail has been set.

Rodgers says a drug investigator became aware of Carlile’s involvement during a separate inquiry. Carlile was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide